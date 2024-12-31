Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 42.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 370,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 95,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

