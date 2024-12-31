Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $228.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

HII opened at $188.41 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day moving average is $241.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

