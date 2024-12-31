IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
IHI Price Performance
Shares of IHICY remained flat at $12.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IHI has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.19.
About IHI
