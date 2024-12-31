Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

