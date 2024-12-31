Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.06.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.