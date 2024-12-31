Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ QHDG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42.

