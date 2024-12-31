Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Innoviva Trading Down 0.2 %
Innoviva stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 546,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.
