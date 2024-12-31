Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Major Shareholder Sells 331,339 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 135,123 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,478,245.62.
Green Dot Stock Performance
GDOT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 993,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 44.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
