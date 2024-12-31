Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,500. The trade was a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 309,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

