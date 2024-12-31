Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CFO Sells 24,500 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 24,500 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,439,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,379.76. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,640,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Origin Materials by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 352.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

