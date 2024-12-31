Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSJU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
