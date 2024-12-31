Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

