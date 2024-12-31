iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 536,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 211,725 shares.The stock last traded at $57.31 and had previously closed at $57.32.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 242,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

