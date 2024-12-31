iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 8,300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

