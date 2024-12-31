Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

ISDR opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

