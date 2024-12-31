Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 2,596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,973,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Jervois Global
