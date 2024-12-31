Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,123,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 2,596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 1,973,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

About Jervois Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.