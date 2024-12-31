JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 7.3% in December

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLLD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.7633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.80.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

