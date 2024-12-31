Kopp Family Office LLC Sells 84,730 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,730 shares during the period. Vericel comprises about 10.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $146,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,752. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. The trade was a 34.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,266 shares of company stock worth $2,090,636 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

