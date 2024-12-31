LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.
About LondonMetric Property
