LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

