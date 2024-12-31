Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $3.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

