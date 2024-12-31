Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 27.3 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

