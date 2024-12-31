Murray International (LON:MYI) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Murray International has a 12 month low of GBX 236.87 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.50 ($3.31). The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.21.
Murray International Company Profile
