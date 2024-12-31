Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of Nutex Health stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 42,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,490. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUTX. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nutex Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nutex Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

