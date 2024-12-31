Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE NAZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 31,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,084. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
