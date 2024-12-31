Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NAZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 31,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,084. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

