OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,579.0 days.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
Shares of OERLF remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.
About OC Oerlikon
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OC Oerlikon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.