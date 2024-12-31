OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,579.0 days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

