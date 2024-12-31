Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,527. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $621.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

