Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Critical Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41%

Risk and Volatility

Aris Mining has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $484.51 million 1.20 $11.42 million ($0.02) -170.00 Osisko Development $11.47 million 19.42 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.90

This table compares Aris Mining and Osisko Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Aris Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Osisko Development on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

