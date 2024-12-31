Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:OXBRW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,436. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

