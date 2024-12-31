Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3548 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 7,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.