Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3548 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 7,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52.

