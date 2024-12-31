Patrick Dennis Gamble Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Dennis Gamble bought 10,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$24,700.00.
