Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 22.5% – Should You Sell?

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 22.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
