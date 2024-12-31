PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

