Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $41.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $592,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 664.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pinterest by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 337.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

