PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PodcastOne Trading Down 2.7 %

PODC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 27,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.05. PodcastOne has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.