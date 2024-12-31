PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PodcastOne Trading Down 2.7 %
PODC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 27,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.05. PodcastOne has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
About PodcastOne
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PodcastOne
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.