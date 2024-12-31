Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 693,500 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $28,817.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,185.13. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $68,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,747. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $0.25) on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

