Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Update

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 6,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $62.13.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

