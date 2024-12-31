Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 366,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,313. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Renovaro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Renovaro in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Renovaro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 347.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Renovaro by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renovaro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.