Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Renovaro Stock Performance
RENB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 366,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,313. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Renovaro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Renovaro Company Profile
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renovaro
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.