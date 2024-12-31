Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 366,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,313. The company has a market cap of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.65. Renovaro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renovaro Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Renovaro in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Renovaro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 347.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Renovaro by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renovaro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Articles

