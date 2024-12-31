Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 12/24/2024.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.05 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penney Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 48,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.1% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

