Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 31st (ABEO, AXSM, CANF, CBOX, CYBR, GOEV, HRTX, NDLS, NRXP, RL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 31st:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $316.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

