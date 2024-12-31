Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 31st (ABEO, AXSM, CANF, CBOX, CYBR, GOEV, HRTX, NDLS, NRXP, RL)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 31st:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.76) target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $316.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

