Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 4229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Safestore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safestore

Safestore Price Performance

Safestore Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.