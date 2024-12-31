Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.46. 150,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 745,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 45.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

