Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 612,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 400,293 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.21.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after buying an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,109,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 473,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

