Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Increases By 29.0%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,900 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,089.0 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Tuesday. BANDAI NAMCO has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.
About BANDAI NAMCO
