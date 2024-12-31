Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Increases By 29.0%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,900 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 937,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,089.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Tuesday. BANDAI NAMCO has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

