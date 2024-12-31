Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Rises By 28.0%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.3 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

