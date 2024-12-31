Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Rises By 28.0%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.3 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $109.72 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64.
goeasy Company Profile
