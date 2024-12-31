Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Rises By 23.3%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on III

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 92,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,461. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -257.11%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $50,501.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,782.30. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,931 shares of company stock worth $150,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.