Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Drops By 14.3%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,175. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

