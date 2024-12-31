Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 17.5%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 114,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV remained flat at $1.15 on Tuesday. 40,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,673. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Articles

