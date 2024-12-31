Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expands By 19.3%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 880,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Quipt Home Medical news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,139.65. The trade was a 73.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 543,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

