Short Interest in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Increases By 18.4%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of RGNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 430,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,221. The company has a market cap of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 183.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

