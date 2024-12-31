Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rises By 26.4%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REMYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

