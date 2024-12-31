Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Rises By 26.4%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REMYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on REMYF
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.