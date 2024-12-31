Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 14.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIEGY. Citigroup raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.63. 94,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,302. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

