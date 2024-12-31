Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Decreases By 14.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SIEGY. Citigroup raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
