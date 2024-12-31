Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Rises By 23.9%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,653,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 8,597,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 887.8 days.

Terna Price Performance

Terna stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Terna has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

